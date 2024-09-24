26 C
Tiger spotted at Namdapha NP after a year; boosts conservation

The tiger was captured on camera in the core area of NNP&TR during a recent review of camera traps set up across the park.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 24: A tiger has been sighted at Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve (NNP&TR) in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant achievement in wildlife conservation efforts, a press release said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to the micro-blogging site X to express his delight, stating, “Thrilling that a tiger has been spotted at Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve, Changlang, after more than a year. Sighting of the big cat is a testament to the success of our wildlife conservation efforts, as well as cooperation of local communities in preserving the ecosystem.”

The tiger was captured on camera in the core area of NNP&TR during a recent review of camera traps set up across the park.

Additionally, in April, a tiger had been sighted by a park staff member on the Miao-Vijaynagar road during patrolling, but it could not be photographed. The last recorded camera trap captures of the tiger were in 2023.

Meanwhile, NNP&TR Director VK Jawal expressed joy at the sighting, highlighting the efforts made towards preserving the park’s biodiversity. “This exciting sighting underscores the tireless conservation efforts in the region and highlights the thriving biodiversity of this unique ecosystem,” Jawal said.

The director further noted that the images are a powerful reminder of the incredible wildlife that inhabits the park and reinforce the commitment of park authorities to protect their natural habitat.

