To eat dog or not is personal choice: RPP

DIMAPUR, NOV 8: The Rising People’s Party (RPP), a political

party based in Nagaland, was irked by certain campaigns

against dog meat eating by an organisation.

“To eat or not to eat dog meat is a personal choice,” the RPP

said in a statement recently.

The RPP then said, “When the Home Minister Amit Shah

proposed to impose his ideology of beef ban in India, many

communities stridently opposed the move, and it was

shelved”.

Nagas eating dog meat is part of our cultural heritage, and it

is nothing to be ashamed of, the Nagaland based party also

said.

J.H. Hutton, the anthropologist and British Raj Administrator

in the then Naga Hills of Assam in his seminal books

extensively documented dog eating habits among the Nagas,

it pointed out. “The fact of the matter is most Nagas eat dog

meat and so if our state has earned the sobriquet, ‘The land

of dog meat eaters’, so be it,” the RPP also stated.

The statement of the RPP then said, “Today, many self-styled

organisations particularly the Maneka Gandhi-led People for

Animals want to stamp their ideology upon the Naga people.

The People for Animals, Nagaland Chapter, should realize

that whether its beef or dog ban, such agenda are part of the

greater ideological battle in India’s political and cultural

landscape, and they should stop being pawns and puppets,

the RPP further said.

“Today, gullible Nagas leading People for Animals, Nagaland

Chapter, desperately want to ban dog meat in the state not

realizing the insidious agenda of their masters in Delhi –

people who profess to be ‘clean/unpolluted’ and ‘veg’ with

their stated goal of ‘purifying’ or ‘cleansing’ Naga tribalsand

other minorities of their ‘impurity’”, the RPP further added.

The RPP then reminded the Naga people that this issue is not

a small matter. “It is part of the larger ‘One nation, One

Culture’ agenda to ‘Sanskritize’ all the minority peoples and

cultures within Bharat,” the RPP also said.

“Instead of approaching the courts, the Rising People’s Party

dares the People for Animals, Nagaland Chapter, to lobby

Maneka Gandhi in passing a legislation in the Indian

Parliament”, it further said, while adding, “While the RPP is

focused on good governance, the bigger picture of ‘identity

politics’ is too dangerous to be ignored”. (NNN)