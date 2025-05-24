27 C
Top officials effigies burnt in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, May 23: Tensions escalated in Imphal West district on the second day of the 48-hour general strike called by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), as protestors burned effigies of top officials, intensifying demands for their resignation.

Effigies of Manipur Chief Secretary, PK Singh, Director General of Police, Rajiv Singh, and Security Advisor to the Manipur Government, Kuldiep Singh were set ablaze at multiple protest sites, including Sagolband Bijoy Govinda and Lilong Chajing. The protestors, defiant despite police presence, chanted slogans such as “Kuldiep Singh must resign,” “P.K. Singh must resign,” and “Rajiv Singh must resign.”

The demonstrations were part of a broader civil response to an incident involving central forces reportedly instructing a Manipur State Transport (MST) bus to remove the word “Manipur” from its signage on May 20. The bus, carrying a team of journalists, was en route to Ukhrul for the 5th Shirui Lily Festival when the incident reportedly took place at Guwaltabi along the Imphal-Ukhrul road.

The COCOMI, condemning the act as an insult to the state’s identity, has held the top officials responsible and demanded that the Governor issue an apology to the people of Manipur. The committee also called for the immediate resignation of the three officials whose effigies were burned.

Despite attempts by Manipur Police to prevent the effigy burning, especially at Lilong Chajing, protestors succeeded in staging their demonstrations without major confrontation. No incidents of violence were reported, aside from the symbolic act of burning effigies.

The general strike is set to conclude at midnight on Friday. However, the COCOMI is yet to announce further steps in continuation of the strike. (NNN)

