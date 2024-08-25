Transgenders distribute aids among flood victims in Agartala

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 24: In a remarkable act of compassion and community spirit, members of the transgender community in Agartala have come forward to support flood victims, distributing essential commodities to those in need on Saturday.

Amid this ongoing crisis, a group of transgender individuals has taken it upon themselves to assist those displaced by the floods, particularly in the relief camps scattered throughout Agartala.

Bandhana, a prominent transgender leader spearheading the relief efforts, spoke to reporters about their initiative. “The devastating floods have brought immense suffering to our state, including Agartala city. Many have sought refuge in relief camps, and we felt it was our responsibility to offer our support,” she said.

Reflecting on the respect and recognition the transgender community has received from society, Bandhana emphasized the importance of giving back. “Our community has always been supported by society, and now, in turn, we believe it is our duty to help others in their time of need.”

She highlighted the guidance of their spiritual leader, Guru Maa Mala Masi, who, upon hearing of the situation from Kolkata, immediately instructed them to assist those in distress. “With the money we have saved, along with donations we’ve received, we have gathered essential items like rice, lentils, potatoes, onions, and salt. Today, we will visit 10 to 12 relief camps to distribute these supplies.”

Bandhana’s words carried a message of unity and mutual support. “Many are facing severe hardships due to the flood. It is our time to stand by them. When society has done so much for us, it’s only right that we now do something for the victims. We ask for everyone’s blessings as we strive to make a positive impact.”

This inspiring effort by the transgender community in Agartala not only provides much-needed relief to flood victims but also exemplifies the power of compassion and solidarity in the face of adversity.