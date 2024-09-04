25 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
type here...

Tripura BJP chief elected as sole Rajya Sabha MP

Committed to development of Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Sept 3: Rajib Bhattacharjee, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura, has been elected as the state’s sole representative in the Rajya Sabha, securing his seat with 47 votes. The election for the Rajya Sabha seat in Tripura commenced at 9 AM and concluded at 5 PM on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Following his victory, Bhattacharjee expressed his gratitude to the 57 MLAs who cast their votes, particularly those from the BJP, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), and Tipra Motha, who supported his candidacy.

“I extend my thanks to the MLAs of BJP, IPFT, and Tipra Motha for electing me to represent Tripura in the Rajya Sabha. I also want to acknowledge the trust placed in me by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda,” Bhattacharjee stated.

He emphasised his commitment to the development of Tripura, noting that he would raise critical issues concerning the state’s progress in Parliament. “My focus will be on ensuring the development of Tripura. I am dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by the people and will work closely with both the state and central governments,” he said.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha had expressed confidence in Bhattacharjee’s victory, asserting that the BJP candidate’s win was certain.

- Advertisement -

In Tripura’s 60-member Assembly, the BJP holds 33 seats, its ally IPFT has one, Tipra Motha has 13, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has 10, and the Congress has 3. The CPI(M) had fielded former MLA Sudhan Das as their candidate for the Rajya Sabha election.

10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

COCOMI demands immediate action against attackers

The Hills Times -
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima