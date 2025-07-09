Tripura CM hails inclusion of 3 districts in NER SDG Index 2023-24

AGARTALA, July 8: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday congratulated the authorities of Gomati, West Tripura, and South Tripura districts for securing spots in the top 10 of the North Eastern Region (NER) District Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Index 2023–24.

The second edition of the NER District SDG Index, released by NITI Aayog on Monday, ranked districts based on their performance across key development indicators.

All districts in Mizoram, Sikkim, and Tripura have achieved the ‘Front Runner’ status, with none falling into the ‘Aspirant’ or ‘Achiever’ categories.

Taking to social media, the CM said, “NER District SDG Index 2023-24: A vital tool for evidence-based planning & monitoring, reflecting PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision. Significant district progress driven by national schemes and aspirational districts programmes has taken place”.

“Kudos to Tripura’s Gomoti (3rd), West Tripura (5th) and South Tripura (7th) districts in Top 10. Undoubtedly, Tripura with all the districts in the ‘Front Runner’ category will achieve the SDG by 2030”, he wrote on Facebook.

“All districts in Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura have achieved ‘Front Runner’ status, with no districts falling in the ‘Aspirant’ or ‘Achiever’ categories. Mizoram has the highest-scoring district in the entire Northeast region (Hnahthial at 81.43) and Arunachal Pradesh has the lowest-scoring district in the entire region (Longding at 58.71)”, the report stated.

It added, “Sikkim has the narrowest range (5.5 points) in terms of the score of the highest and lowest district, showing the most consistent performance across its districts. Tripura has the distinction of having some of the highest-scoring districts with minimum intra-state variation (6.5 points). Mizoram and Nagaland have some of the highest-scoring districts but also exhibit variation (ranges of 13.72 and 15.07, respectively)”.

The districts were categorised into four groups — achiever (scores equal to 100), front-runner (between 65 and 99), performer (between 50 and 65 and aspirant (less than 50).

The NER District SDG Index 2023-24 serves as a critical policy tool for evidence-based planning, resource allocation, and monitoring of development efforts. (PTI)