Tripura CM hails PM Modi’s leadership, highlights state’s progress at Tiranga Yatra

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 13: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the accomplishments of the state achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating his administration’s dedication in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision for development across multiple sectors, a press release said on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Saha emphasized the significance of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, which was introduced by the Prime Minister to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by individuals who fought for India’s independence.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister in his post on X wrote, “Proud to be a part of the #HarGharTiranga rally today! Celebrating the spirit of India and unity in diversity. Kudos to Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji for his visionary initiative to bring the nation together.”

Proud to be a part of the #HarGharTiranga rally today! Celebrating the spirit of India and unity in diversity.



Kudos to Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji for his visionary initiative to bring the nation together. pic.twitter.com/EjS4Qspe7L — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) August 13, 2024

“The Har Ghar Tiranga initiative is more than just raising the national flag; it aims to foster a profound sense of patriotism among the people. The nation always comes first, and this principle guides our programs,” he said.

The Chief Minister also elaborated on the meticulous planning that contributed to the success of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative.

- Advertisement -

“In response to Prime Minister Modi’s call, we are ensuring that every household in Tripura proudly displays the national flag. With 8.5 lakh households in the state, we have initiated the production of flags in various sizes to meet the demand,” he explained.

Following the ceremony, the Chief Minister, accompanied by other esteemed dignitaries, spearheaded a lively procession through the capital, proudly displaying the tricolor flag and participating in a tricolor march throughout the city.