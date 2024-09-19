30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Tripura CM inaugurates Ayushman Arogya Mandir, interacts with ASHA workers

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 19: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Nakashipara in Kamalpur, Dhalai district, a press release said on Thursday.

The new healthcare facility will provide accessible and affordable healthcare services to the people of the region, addressing a significant gap in medical infrastructure.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Saha highlighted the State Government’s commitment to expanding healthcare access in rural and remote areas.

He wrote, “Continuing our efforts to make affordable healthcare accessible to all, today inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Nakashipara in Kamalpur, Dhalai district.”

During the event, Chief Minister Saha also interacted with ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, who play a vital role in the rural healthcare system.

He also listened to their experiences, understood the existing facilities, and discussed the challenges they face in their daily duties.

“The new facility will largely benefit the people of this region,” Saha further added in his post, emphasizing the positive impact the Ayushman Arogya Mandir will have on local communities.

