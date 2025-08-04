25.8 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 4, 2025
type here...

Tripura CM inaugurates cricket ground in Dhalai

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Aug 3: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday inaugurated a newly built cricket ground at Kamalapur in Dhalai district.

The CM said the state government wants a cricket ground in each sub-division to provide better facility to budding players.

- Advertisement -

Saha said the previous regime made a mistake in building cricket stadium at Kamalpur. “When I was the TCA president, I visited Kamalpur to see the construction work and found faults there. The then state’s Sports minister Manoj Kanti Deb used to call me to get the stadium completed. Today, the cricket ground was inaugurated after removing all the faulty plans of the previous regime,” he said.

Related Posts:

“The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) had to struggle a lot to build an international cricket stadium in West Tripura’s Narsinghgarh. Now, all the obstacles have been removed and the international cricket stadium is likely to be inaugurated in December,” he said.

Saha said, “Once the stadium is opened, international cricketers will come here to play at Narsingarh ground. It will be a great experience for cricket lovers.

The construction work of the international cricket ground at Narsingarh was started in 2017, but could not be completed due to different reasons.

- Advertisement -

Saha also alleged that many talented and eligible players of the state could not play due to political reasons during the previous dispensation.

“I know many talented players who deserve to play national-level cricket, but could not make it because they were not part of the erstwhile regime. The present government wants players with talent to get a fair chance. We have ensured that talent gets a fair chance in player selection and in selection of candidates for government jobs”, he said. (PTI)

10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

04 August, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience 10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon 10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon