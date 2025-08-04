Tripura CM inaugurates cricket ground in Dhalai

AGARTALA, Aug 3: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday inaugurated a newly built cricket ground at Kamalapur in Dhalai district.

The CM said the state government wants a cricket ground in each sub-division to provide better facility to budding players.

Saha said the previous regime made a mistake in building cricket stadium at Kamalpur. “When I was the TCA president, I visited Kamalpur to see the construction work and found faults there. The then state’s Sports minister Manoj Kanti Deb used to call me to get the stadium completed. Today, the cricket ground was inaugurated after removing all the faulty plans of the previous regime,” he said.

“The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) had to struggle a lot to build an international cricket stadium in West Tripura’s Narsinghgarh. Now, all the obstacles have been removed and the international cricket stadium is likely to be inaugurated in December,” he said.

Saha said, “Once the stadium is opened, international cricketers will come here to play at Narsingarh ground. It will be a great experience for cricket lovers.

The construction work of the international cricket ground at Narsingarh was started in 2017, but could not be completed due to different reasons.

Saha also alleged that many talented and eligible players of the state could not play due to political reasons during the previous dispensation.

“I know many talented players who deserve to play national-level cricket, but could not make it because they were not part of the erstwhile regime. The present government wants players with talent to get a fair chance. We have ensured that talent gets a fair chance in player selection and in selection of candidates for government jobs”, he said. (PTI)