Tripura CM raises concern over rising cases of HIV in state

HT Digital,

Agartala, Dec 2: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha expressed serious apprehension on Friday over the increasing cases of HIV/AIDS in the state, especially noting the high number of active cases among students.

The state has registered a total of 5,269 instances of HIV/AIDS, with 575 of them impacting students. Up until October this year, the demographic distribution includes 1,022 women, 4,246 men, and 1 person identifying as a third gender.

Dr. Saha, expressing his concern, stated, ‘Among them, 575 are students, a matter of concern for the state.’ In response, the government is stepping up AIDS awareness, counseling, and testing initiatives to control the disease’s spread. Notably, 24 state hospitals have Integrated Counseling and Testing Centers, and 133 hospitals are equipped with Facility Integrated Counseling and Testing Centers.

There are also 3 PPP Integrated Counseling and Testing Centers, and a mobile integrated counseling and testing van is functional. Dr. Saha highlighted the establishment of a Prevention of Parent-to-Child Transmission Center (PPTCT) at Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital to reduce mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS.

He emphasized the crucial role of the youth in fighting HIV/AIDS, saying, ‘Public awareness is crucial in preventing AIDS, so campaigns to prevent AIDS should be organized regularly.’ He also spoke about the importance of World AIDS Day, observed worldwide on December 1 each year, and this year’s theme, ‘Let Communities Lead,’ emphasizing the community’s role in spreading awareness about AIDS.