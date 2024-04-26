Tripura CM, state BJP president issued notices for ‘violating’ silence period

AGARTALA, April 25: Chief minister Manik Saha and state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee were issued notices on Thursday for allegedly urging people to vote for the party’s Tripura East candidate Kriti Devi Singh during the “silence period”, Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Rastogi said.

The constituency will go to the polls on Friday and the campaign ended on Wednesday.

“We noticed that two audio clips of CM Manik Saha and the state BJP president urging people to vote for the BJP candidate (Kriti Devi Debbarman) were being sent to mobile phone numbers since the morning. Immediately, they were asked to stop the circulation of the audio clips,” Rastogi told PTI.

“The CM and the state BJP state president were asked to explain their positions on the audio clips, which were in circulation during the silence period. They should send their replies by today itself. After getting replies, we will take proper steps,” he added.

Earlier, Tripura East’s Returning Officer Saju Vaheed warned BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb for “objectionable remarks” aimed at senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

“You are warned and advised to refrain from making such statements during elections in the future which otherwise shall be seen as a violation of the MCC,” he said in a communique.

Deb, a former CM who is now a Rajya Sabha MP, was the BJP candidate in the Tripura West seat. (PTI)