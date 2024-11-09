Tripura CM stresses inclusive development

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 8: Tripura CM Manik Saha today said that the present state government’s main priority is to work for the overall development of people belonging to all communities.

CM Saha said this while addressing the Dr B R Ambedkar Gold Medal Award and Vidyasagar Socio-Cultural Award event, organized by the OBC Department at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan.

”Dr B R Ambedkar always advocated for equality and the development of all, and to fulfill this vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay has always emphasized that beneficiary schemes should reach the last person in society. In this direction, PM Modi is working. He has introduced many schemes, and the Tripura government is also actively implementing these,” he said.

He pointed out that Tripura has a 24.5% OBC population and progress is not possible if any section of people is left behind.

”We must work for everyone and for everyone’s development. This government is for all. Yesterday, too, I attended a program where I mentioned that the development of people from all communities is our priority. We are working in this direction. The OBC Corporation is also actively helping people. Students should not feel inferior to anyone. We must follow the path laid out by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar,” he added.

He further emphasized that development is the primary focus, followed by other responsibilities.

”We are working across various sectors. PM Modi has given us the HIRA Model—improving highways, internet, railways, and airways. We are working transparently. Our law and order situation is also significantly good. We must strive to provide safety and security for the next generation while generating employment, providing loans, and more,” he concluded.