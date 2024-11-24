23 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 24, 2024
type here...

Tripura CM to inaugurate Tourism Promo Fest-2024 on December 3

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Nov 23: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha is slated to inaugurate Tripura Tourism Promo Fest-2024 on December 3 in Gomati district, a senior minister said on Saturday.

The first-ever tourism promotion festival in Tripura aimed at increasing tourist footfall in the northeastern state by 39-50 per cent will be organised in four popular destinations till December 14.

- Advertisement -

“Chief minister Manik Saha is scheduled to inaugurate Tripura Tourism Promo Fest-2024 on December 3 at Narikel Kunja in Gomati district,” state Tourism Minister Sushant Chowdhury told the reporters.

Related Posts:

He said musical concerts involving local bands, traditional costume show showcasing the culture of the tribes of the state and indigenous food festival will be organised during the programme.
Various events will be organised at Neermahal Water Palace in Sepahijala on December 9, while several other programmes will be held at Jampui Hill in North Tripura district on December 11, he said.
Chowdhury said the main programme will be held at Vivekananda Ground in Agartala from December 12 to 14.
“Our main objective is to promote the state’s tourism, culture and heritage not only at the national level but also internationally. We want to increase tourist footfall in the state by 30-50 per cent. Around 40 top tourist operators of the country will be invited to the festival,” he said.
Eminent playback singer Shreya Ghosal will enthral attendees at the closing ceremony at Vivekananda Ground in Agartala on December 14, he said.
Prashanta Badal Negi, the director of the Tourism Department, said a programme will be held on various aspects of the tourism sector in Tripura in which tourist operators from outside the state will take part. (PTI)

7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

24 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health