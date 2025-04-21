Tripura sets June deadline for river embankment projects

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 20: The Tripura government has set a June deadline to complete all river embankment construction and maintenance works across the state, Secretary of PWD and Water Resources Kiran Gitte said on Sunday.

The announcement comes amidst rising concerns over alleged illegal embankment construction by Bangladesh near the international border in South Tripura.

Gitte made the remarks during his visit to the Belonia sub-division in the South District, following complaints raised by CPIM legislator Dipankar Sen and local residents.

Sen, who represents the Belonia Assembly Constituency, alleged that a 1.5-km-long embankment—approximately 20 feet high—is being constructed by Bangladesh authorities within 50 yards of the international border along the Muhuri River, violating bilateral agreements.

“As per the pact, no construction is allowed within 150 yards from the zero line. But this new embankment is coming up within 50 yards—and even as close as 10 yards in certain stretches,” Sen claimed, warning that the structure poses a major flood threat to Belonia town.

In response, Gitte said flood management works are underway at 43 sites across Tripura, with particular emphasis on the vulnerable areas of South District.

“Last year’s unprecedented floods severely damaged many river embankments. We are now undertaking extensive repairs and construction. Some works have already started, while others are about to begin,” Gitte said. “In Belonia, five engineers will be deputed to expedite the process and ensure timely completion. There is no need for panic.”

He added that embankment works are ongoing on both the left and right banks of the Muhuri River, with additional projects soon to be initiated in coordination with local representatives.