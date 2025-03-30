21.3 C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Tripura Congress chief meets Rahul Gandhi, raises concerns over BJP's actions

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 29: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Asish Kumar Saha on Saturday stated that he briefed Leader of Opposition and All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Rahul Gandhi about the prevailing political situation in Tripura, including the ruling BJP’s alleged forcible occupation of Congress offices in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Saha informed that he, along with other leaders, met Rahul Gandhi at his office chamber in Parliament on Friday. During the meeting, a separate discussion was also held regarding the political scenarios in Manipur and Tripura.

“Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with the Congress presidents of both states. We provided him with a detailed account of the current situation in Tripura, particularly the ruling BJP’s actions against opposition parties. This includes incidents of vandalism, ransacking, and forcible occupation of Congress party offices in different parts of the state. These concerns were brought to his attention,” Saha said.

He further mentioned that the Pradesh Congress Committee, along with District Congress Presidents, conducted a statewide assessment of the party’s status and compiled a detailed report on the current political climate. This document was then submitted to the AICC for review.

“We also discussed the present organizational condition of our party in Tripura, emphasizing the need to strengthen the structure at booth, district, and Mandal levels. Additionally, we extended an invitation to Rahul Gandhi to visit the state, which he accepted. We are hopeful that he will visit soon. Furthermore, we have invited AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to Tripura as well. During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi took note of the concerns regarding the indigenous people of the state and assured his full support,” Saha added.

