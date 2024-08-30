28 C
Tripura declared a natural calamity affected area

Representational Image
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 29: The Tripura Disaster Management Authority (TDMA) declared the state a Natural Calamity Affected Area on Thursday.

In an order undersigned by Brijesh Pandey, Secretary, Relief, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management said that Tripura has witnessed unprecedented floods, causing loss of human lives and extensive damage, destruction and loss of both public and public infrastructures & properties.

He said that to date, as many as 31 persons have died, 2 are injured and 1 is reportedly missing. The preliminary estimates suggest a loss to the tune of Rs. 15,000 crore due to damages on account of recent floods.

“Considering the gravity of the situation, leading to loss of human lives and damage to public and private properties, the State Executive Committee (SEC) of Tripura Disaster Management Authority (TDMA) under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary in its meeting held on 24th August 2024, has decided to declare the entire state as “Natural Calamity Affected Area,” he said.

He said that accordingly, the whole State of Tripura is notified as a “Natural Calamity Affected Area” due to recent unprecedented floods.

