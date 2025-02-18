15 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Tripura giving priority to develop Kamalpur-Santirbazar road as national highway:  Official

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, Feb 17: The Tripura government is giving priority to develop the Kamalpur to Santirbazar Road as national highway at the earliest, an official said on Monday.

At present, Tripura has six national highways with a total length of 923.31 km and the Centre has agreed ‘in principle’ to develop four more national highways in the northeastern state, the official said.

“Although four highways are supposed to be developed as national highway in principle by the Centre, the state is giving priority to the 148 km Kamalpur to Santirbazar road to get NH sanction from the Centre”, chief engineer of national highways, P Jamatia told PTI.

Jamatia said the state government is giving priority to the road between Kamalpur to Santirbazar as the 148 km road will be a game changer for several tribal habitations in three districts – Dhalai, Gomati and South Tripura – as far as socio-economic activities are concerned.

The existing distance from Ambassa (Dhalai district) to Sabroom (South Tripura) through the proposed national highway will be reduced from 300 km to 200 km, he said, adding that the proposed national highway will also touch many tourist spots like Dumbur, Narikel Kunja, Chhabimura before connecting Sabroom, the state’s Southernmost border subdivision.

While Dumbur is considered a tourist site because of its waterbody, Chhabimura is famous for its panels of rock carving on steep mountain wall on the bank of the Gomati river.

The Centre has already developed Sabroom as a gateway to South East Asia by constructing Maitri Setu, integrated check post, Special Economic Zone (SEZ) as the place is close to Bangladesh’s Chittagong sea port. The distance between Sabroom and Chittagong port is around 70 km.

“The government is trying to get sanctions for developing the 148 km road as national highway. The estimated cost will be Rs 2,000 crore. Once the green signal is received from the Centre, we will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). It will take only six months to prepare the DPR for the national highway project”, he said. (PTI)

9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine's Day Destinations In India
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways
