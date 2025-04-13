Tripura likely to host first IPL Match in 2026 as stadium nears completion

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 12: Tripura is poised to make its mark on the national cricketing map, with the under-construction international stadium at Narsinghgarh in Agartala likely to host its first-ever IPL match in 2026.

President of the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA), Tapan Lodh, confirmed that construction work on the stadium is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed by next year.

“We’re optimistic about hosting an IPL match soon after the stadium’s completion. While the initial pace of construction was slow, things have picked up significantly. Once all BCCI norms and requirements are fulfilled, we are confident the venue will be ready to host a major game,” Lodh said.

The Narsinghgarh stadium, once completed, will become the second-largest cricket venue in the Northeast after Guwahati, with a seating capacity of 25,000.

Construction began in 2017 but faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now back on track, the stadium will serve as the home ground for both the Tripura state team and potentially the Indian national team, opening doors for international fixtures and strengthening the region’s presence in Indian cricket.

In the meantime, TCA Secretary Subrata Dey announced that the BCCI is bringing back the TATA IPL Fan Parks for the 2025 season. Cricket fans in Tripura can enjoy the action live on giant screens at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on April 12 and 13.