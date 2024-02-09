Crime Branch lodges FIR against 10 for financial irregularities

AGARTALA, Feb 8: An FIR has been lodged against 10 people including former Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) secretary Tapas Ghosh for their alleged involvement in financial irregularities, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Former TCA vice president Timir Chanda and former treasurer Jaylal Das are also named in the FIR.

“The FIR has been lodged against 10 people including former TCA secretary Tapan Ghosh, former vice president Timir Chanda, former treasurer Jaylal Das after a Special Investigating Team (SIT) found prima facie evidence of financial irregularities against them”, Inspector General (IG), Intelligence, L Darlong told PTI.

Three engineers of TCA – Tarun Kumar Das, Arunabha Nath and Rahad Sarkar names were also included in the FIR. Besides, three executives of two Kolkata-based companies which were given the tender of installing floodlights at MBB stadium and a lifetime member of TCA were named in the FIR.

“The Crime Branch registered the case against the accused persons after a three-member SIT investigated the allegations”, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Intelligence, Krishnendu Chakraborty said when contacted.

“It appeared the offence (financial irregularities) had taken place in installing floodlight at MBB stadium during 2022-23 and 2023-24 FY. Initially, the financial irregularities was Rs 10 crore but it may increase further”, he said.

Asked about the FIR lodged against him, Tapas Ghosh on Thursday claimed he did not receive a copy of the complaint registered by the Crime Branch against him.

“Once I receive the copy of the FIR, I will be able to speak on the allegations brought against me. It is sure a vested interest group is active in TCA to tarnish the image of cricket in our state. I will fight the battle legally”, he said. (PTI)