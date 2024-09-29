Tripura Police arrested one with cannabis

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Sept 28: In a significant drug bust, Tripura Police on Saturday seized cannabis valued at ₹70 lakh and arrested a man in Agartala city.

According to West District Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar, the accused, Mithun Karmakar (33), a resident of Agartala, was the driver of a 12-wheeler truck involved in the smuggling operation.

“Acting on a tip-off, we were alerted that a truck travelling from Agartala to a location outside Tripura was carrying a large quantity of cannabis. Police set up a checkpoint and intercepted the truck. Initially, the vehicle appeared empty, but upon closer inspection, we discovered a concealed chamber containing 45 packets of cannabis, weighing a total of 355 kilograms,” said SP Kiran Kumar.

The seized cannabis has an estimated market value of ₹70 lakh. Mithun Karmakar has been taken into custody, and during questioning, he revealed that the truck was destined for Meghalaya. Further investigations are ongoing.