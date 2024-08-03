Tripura Power Corporation signed contract worth Rs 445 Cr for Smart Metering Project

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 2: Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd has officially signed a contract with Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) as the Project Implementation Agency for the Smart Metering Project in the state.

As per sources, the Techno Electric & Engineering Company has signed the contract on 29th July in Agartala at the Vidyut Bhawan in presence of TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Basu.

“This project, valued at ₹445 Crores, involves deploying 4.27 lakh advanced smart meters across the region. It represents a major milestone in our efforts to enhance energy infrastructure, improve efficiency, and deliver reliable power solutions to the people of Tripura”, it added.