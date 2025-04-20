25 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Tripura alarm over Bangladesh dyke

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, April 19: Tripura PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte is set to visit Ballamukh and Ishan Chandranagar in Belonia subdivision on Sunday following concerns raised by villagers regarding the reconstruction of an embankment at Kalikapur in Bangladesh, an official said.

Bangladesh has nearly completed the renovation of an embankment in Kalikapur, located in Feni district, to prevent floodwaters from flowing in from the Indian side.

“To protect Kalikapur and its adjacent areas, Bangladesh has been constructing an embankment with a height of 8 to 9 feet. However, this has raised serious concern among Indian villagers living in three villages — Uttar Belonia, Ballamukh, Ishan Chandranagar — and nearby localities,” MLA Dipankar Sen told PTI.

Sen said that during his visit, villagers expressed deep concern, warning that the low-lying areas of three to four Indian villages could be severely affected by flooding due to the embankment on the Bangladeshi side.

Villagers have demanded the construction of a canal from Ballamukh to Kalikapur via Ishan Chandranagar to allow floodwaters to pass during monsoon, he added.

Earlier, the MLA met the District Magistrate (DM) of South Tripura, Muhammad Sajad P., and briefed him on the concerns raised by locals in light of Bangladesh’s efforts to block floodwaters from the Indian side.

Contacted, South Tripura’s Additional District Magistrate Pradeep K. confirmed the upcoming visit of Gitte.

“Gitte is scheduled to visit the affected locations on Sunday to gain firsthand knowledge of the concerns raised by the villagers,” he said.

“I can’t give any official comment on the issue as this is an international matter”, he said. (PTI)

Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance

