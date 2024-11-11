Tripura to start rationing petrol from Sunday

AGARTALA, Nov 10: Tripura Food and Civil Supplies minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the government would start rationing petrol from November 10 as supply of fuel to the state has been affected due to derailment of railway track between Lumding and Badarpur section of NFR.

He said this on Saturday about the starting of rationing petrol from November10.

The minister said two-wheeler owners will get petrol worth Rs 200 petrol per day from Sunday, while three-wheelers will get Rs 400 worth of petrol and four-wheelers Rs 1000 worth of petrol per day.

“Due to derailment of track between Lumding and Badar, there has been a steep reduction in the state’s fuel stock. Therefore, the state will impose restriction on selling of fuel especially petrol from Sunday”, he said in a Facebook post.

Around 5 km of railway track was affected due to the derailment of a fuel tanker between Lumding and Badarpur section on October 31 which has impacted normal fuel supply to Tripura.

The Tripura Food and Civil Supplies minister said he has spoken to the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), who assured him that the railway track will be fully restored by November 13.

When contacted, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), NFR, K K Sharma on Saturday said fuel tanker service between Lumding and Badarpur has been partially affected due to derailment but passenger service remains as usual. (PTI)