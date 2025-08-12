Dwindling Gas Reserves Push Tripura Towards Solar Energy, Says Power Minister

HT DIGITAL

AGARTALA, AUGUST 12: Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath warned that declining natural gas reserves are resulting in a steep decline in power production from the state’s gas-based power plants, making solar power the most viable option for the future.

Addressing a programme in Durgachowmuhani, Dhalai district, on Monday, Nath stated that four out of the five gas-based power plants in Tripura have experienced decreased output. The 726 MW capacity Palatana plant is currently generating around 520 MW. Manarchak is generating 60 MW out of its 100 MW capacity, RC Nagar’s NEEPCO plant is generating 80 MW against its 135 MW capacity, and Rokhia is generating 80 MW out of its installed 63 MW capacity.

He added that the northeast region needs around 370 MW of electricity a day, which is expected to rise to 700 MW by 2030. The power from these plants also goes to neighboring states.

“Gas generation is declining because of lack of supply. Reserves in our state are depleting day by day,” Nath said, pushing people to go for solar power. He mentioned the PM Surya Ghar scheme, which enables households to produce and sell excess solar power to the grid, making consumers “energy sellers.

As per the scheme, the Tripura Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) will buy excess power from households, providing people a chance to earn money.

Nath further stated that the state is making efforts to revive the Gomati hydro-power project, which has been lying idle following last year’s flood, and to establish a pump storage project in Dhalai district to enhance power security.