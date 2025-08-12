26.8 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
type here...

Dwindling Gas Reserves Push Tripura Towards Solar Energy, Says Power Minister

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

AGARTALA, AUGUST 12: Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath warned that declining natural gas reserves are resulting in a steep decline in power production from the state’s gas-based power plants, making solar power the most viable option for the future.

- Advertisement -

Addressing a programme in Durgachowmuhani, Dhalai district, on Monday, Nath stated that four out of the five gas-based power plants in Tripura have experienced decreased output. The 726 MW capacity Palatana plant is currently generating around 520 MW. Manarchak is generating 60 MW out of its 100 MW capacity, RC Nagar’s NEEPCO plant is generating 80 MW against its 135 MW capacity, and Rokhia is generating 80 MW out of its installed 63 MW capacity.

Related Posts:

He added that the northeast region needs around 370 MW of electricity a day, which is expected to rise to 700 MW by 2030. The power from these plants also goes to neighboring states.

“Gas generation is declining because of lack of supply. Reserves in our state are depleting day by day,” Nath said, pushing people to go for solar power. He mentioned the PM Surya Ghar scheme, which enables households to produce and sell excess solar power to the grid, making consumers “energy sellers.

As per the scheme, the Tripura Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) will buy excess power from households, providing people a chance to earn money.

- Advertisement -

Nath further stated that the state is making efforts to revive the Gomati hydro-power project, which has been lying idle following last year’s flood, and to establish a pump storage project in Dhalai district to enhance power security.

View all stories
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Over 1,900 Refugees Enrolled in Mizoram’s Biometric Registration Drive

The Hills Times -
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World 9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert 7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort