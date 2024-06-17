27 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 17, 2024
type here...

Two arrested for fuel theft in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, June 16: Two persons, including an ONGC employee, have been arrested from West Tripura district for their alleged involvement in a fuel theft case, police said on Sunday.

The arrested persons – the “stock holder” of ONGC fuel station, Badharghat, and a driver recruited through an agency – are currently in judicial custody, they said.

- Advertisement -

The duo was held after ONGC authorities lodged an FIR, alleging that around 620 litres of diesel were stolen from a fuel station inside its premises in Badharghat.

Based on the complaint, a police team visited the ONGC complex and arrested the two accused, Officer-in-Charge (OC), Amtali Police Station, Ranjit Debnath, told PTI.

“They were sent to judicial custody after they served a three-day police remand. We suspect more people are involved in the case,” he said.

Debnath said a report has also been sought from the company’s materials manager to ascertain know how much fuel was stolen.

- Advertisement -

“The theft may have been taking place for a long time. We are thoroughly investigating the matter,” he added. (PTI)

10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Badshah apologises to fans after Dallas concert stopped midway: You guys...

The Hills Times -
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024 Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance 10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava 10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India