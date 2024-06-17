Two arrested for fuel theft in Tripura

AGARTALA, June 16: Two persons, including an ONGC employee, have been arrested from West Tripura district for their alleged involvement in a fuel theft case, police said on Sunday.

The arrested persons – the “stock holder” of ONGC fuel station, Badharghat, and a driver recruited through an agency – are currently in judicial custody, they said.

The duo was held after ONGC authorities lodged an FIR, alleging that around 620 litres of diesel were stolen from a fuel station inside its premises in Badharghat.

Based on the complaint, a police team visited the ONGC complex and arrested the two accused, Officer-in-Charge (OC), Amtali Police Station, Ranjit Debnath, told PTI.

“They were sent to judicial custody after they served a three-day police remand. We suspect more people are involved in the case,” he said.

Debnath said a report has also been sought from the company’s materials manager to ascertain know how much fuel was stolen.

“The theft may have been taking place for a long time. We are thoroughly investigating the matter,” he added. (PTI)