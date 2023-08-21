27 C
Two-day Mizoram Assembly session from August 22

AIZAWL, Aug 20: Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati
has convened a two-day session of Mizoram Assembly on
August 22 and 23, officials said on Sunday.
The assembly secretariat has so far received six government
bills to be tabled during the session, they said, adding it also
received 237 starred and 119 unstarred questions till now.
The assembly secretariat has also received 12 papers to be
presented during the session, officials said. (PTI)

