Two drug peddlers arrested in Meghalaya

Northeast
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, Oct 10: Two drug peddlers were arrested with heroin from Mawlai area recently.

They have been identified as Abdul Mukit (43) from Siverchak, Kamramganj, Assam and Sawrupananda Mohanta (38) from Mohanpur, P.t-II,  Cachar, Assam, according to East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger.

The duo was arrested based on credible intelligence, the Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) East Khasi Hills Shillong in collaboration with Mawlai Police station, who intercepted their Tata Sumo coming from Guwahati towards Shillong at Banalari Showroom, Mawlai, the police officer also said.

From their possession, 5 soap boxes containing suspected heroin weighing- 57.51 gms, 4 mobile phones, 1 EPIC card, 1 PAN card, 2 ATM cards and 1 driving licence.

A case has been registered at Mawlai Police Station and further investigation is currently underway, the SP said.

“This successful operation highlights the unwavering commitment of East Khasi Hills Police in its efforts to combat and eradicate drug trafficking within the state,” he added. (NNN)

