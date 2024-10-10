Two from Nagaland participate at Busan International Film Festival

KOHIMA, Oct 9: The Nagaland participants reached Busan in South Korea on October 5 to be a part of the Busan International Film Festival. The 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), Asia’s largest cinematic event, kicked off its 11-day run on October 2 with the opening ceremony. This year’s gala features 224 films from 63 countries to be shown at 26 screens of five theatres: CGV Centum City, Lotte Cinema Centum City, Mega box Busan Theatre and the Theatre of the Korean Film Council, an official statement said.

The statement said that the opening movie is the Netflix historical epic “Uprising” by director Kim Sang-man and producer Park Chan-wook, who also helped write the screenplay. The film is the first from an over-the-top platform to open BIFF.

The guests this year are Kiyoshi Kurosawa, who is this year’s BIFF’s Asian Filmmaker of the Year and will screen works “Serpent’s Path” and “Cloud,” both of which came out this year; Miguel Gomes, who directed “Joyful Melancholy”; and Ann Hui, an icon among the new wave of Hong Kong directors, the statement also said.

Other sideline events include “open talks” with directors and cast members of invited films and “outdoor stage greetings.” BIFF will conclude on Oct. 11 with the closing work ”Spirit World.”

The statement added that there are 2 filmmakers each from all the North Eastern states making up the contingent from National Film Development Corporation, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Kekhriezhazo Miachieo and Yapangnaro Longkumer are representing Nagaland at the festival, it added.

Kekhriezhazo Miachieo is an award winning photojournalist and documentary filmmaker based in Kohima. His works focus on human interest stories. He has also done video documentary works with various organisations in India.

Yapangnaro Longkumer is a documentary filmmaker from Nagaland. Having finished her Masters from Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi she worked in NDTV as a cinematographer. After a three year stint with the Mass Communication Centre, Nagaland University she ventured out to make documentaries. She has completed more than 30 documentaries and PSA’s (Public Service Announcements) and some have been in the film festival circuit in India and abroad. She was also a jury member for the Mumbai International Film Festival (Eastern zone). (NNN)