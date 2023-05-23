Two houses torched in fresh violence in Manipur

IMPHAL, May 22 (PTI): After two armed miscreants forced locals to close their stores on Monday afternoon, a crowd set two houses on fire in the Imphal East district of Manipur, according to police authorities. This is the latest act of violence in the state.

However, the arson did not result in any recorded casualties.

One of the criminals was also attacked by the mob, while the other was able to escape. Both of them were arrested.

A few persons suffered minor injuries as a consequence of the force employed by the nearby army men who hurried to the site to disperse the throng.

By setting tyres on fire on the road, the locals protested the occurrence.

Curfew hours in Imphal East district, which had previously been lifted, were tightened as a result of the event.