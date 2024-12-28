Two injured in gunfight in Manipur

IMPHAL, Dec 27: At least two persons, including a policeman, were injured in a gunfight with armed men in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Friday, police said.

Armed men from the hills launched gun-and-bomb attacks in Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages in the district, to which security forces retaliated, leading to a fierce encounter, a senior police officer said.

Two persons suffered injuries in the gunfight in Sanasabi village. The policeman, identified as 37-year-old K Haridash, suffered bullet injuries on his left shoulder and was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences around 3.30 pm, the officer said.

He will undergo a minor surgery, officials at the hospital said.

Another ‘village volunteer’ suffered minor injuries on his hands during the gun battle was also taken to a private hospital, where his condition is out of danger. The village volunteers had joined the security forces in the gun battle against the armed men from the hills.

“Armed men from the hilltops started firing indiscriminately and hurling bombs around 10.45 am at Sanasabi village and adjacent areas, forcing security personnel to retaliate,” the officer said.

Locals ran helter-skelter as the gunfight broke out.

“Armed men also launched attacks at Thamnapokpi village around 11.30 am, creating panic among the residents,” the officer said.

Security forces, including CRPF personnel, rescued several women, children and elderly people, who were caught in the crossfire.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May last year.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons left a hand grenade in the compound of the house of a doctor in Chingmeirong area in Imphal West district, another police officer said.

A note stating ‘KCP (PWG) last warning’ was also found along with the grenade, the officer said, adding that the threat could be related to extortion demands and an investigation is underway.

Banned militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) is allegedly involved in extortion across Imphal Valley.

Police later removed the grenade from the spot. (PTI)