Two NLFT militants arrested in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, Dec 16: Two insurgents belonging to the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) outfit have been nabbed in Tripura on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Khasnam village in North Tripura district and arrested the two militants, who had taken shelter in a house after sneaking in from neighbouring Bangladesh, assistant inspector general (AIG), Jyothisman Das Chowdhury said.

The militants were identified as Ganaram Reang (38) and Bahadur Reang (45), he said, adding a Chinese-made pistol, extortion letters of the outfit and Bangladeshi currency notes were seized from their possession.

The arrests came a couple of days after two top-ranking NLFT militants were nabbed in Simna area of West Tripura district. (PTI)

