Guwahati
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Union finance minister to visit Nagaland next month

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
DIMAPUR, Oct 22: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting Nagaland next month.

According an official report, the Union finance minister will visit Kiphire district of Nagaland in the later part of November.

Mention may be made here that Kiphire is an Aspiratonal Kiphire District.

The report said the purpose of the visit is in connection with the Credit Outreach Programme to be organized by Banks and other Financial Institutions. Her visit is scheduled from November 28- 30 of next month.

In this regard, Principal Secretary and Development Commissioner, R. Ramakrishnan has asked the concerned departments to actively involve and take necessary actions and preparations for the event. He also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Kiphire district to extend all possible support in organizing the Credit Outreach Programme in the district, the report added. (NNN)

