Union jt secy inspects Jal Jeevan Shakti projects in Zunhebototo

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, May 26: Union joint secretary, department of investment and public asset management, Rahul Jain inspected the Jal Jeevan Shakti projects in Zunhebototo district and held discussions with state government officials and villagers during his three-day visit which concluded on Friday.

On the first day, Jain held a meeting with the Zunheboto deputy commissioner and all the departments associated with Jal Jeevan Shakti project at DC’s conference hall. He applauded the way the project is being implemented by the water resource department and also by the percentage of works completed. He directed the department to complete the work of water connection to every household as soon as possible or as targeted by December 2023. He also advised it to try and strengthen the spring water source and make it in such a way that there is no shortage of water even in dry periods. He added that any expenses for strengthening the source will be covered by the Jal Jeevan Mission.

On the second day, Jain, along with the various department officials, visited spring water sources in different locations and also interacted with the villagers asking them if water is brought to their homes through the Jal Jivan Mission and whether they had any problems with it.

On the third day, the official held a meeting with the deputy commissioner and all the department office heads associated with Jal Jeevan Mission. He thanked the department for showing various water sources and works being done.

- Advertisement -

Jain said since Jal Jeevan Shakti is a convergence model on which the whole water conservation activities are working everywhere, including Zunheboto, all the departments, as a convergence model, should have good coordination among themselves.

He said the government of India will be continuously monitoring how many recharge structures are constructed or strengthened, the number of springs rejuvenated or revived, how many sources are geotagged, etc. He reminded that planning and construction of works are to be completed before June 30 and Amrit Sarovar is to be completed before August 15.

Jain informed that there will be verification of the source and works in October and special Gram Sabha for validation from the community in November.