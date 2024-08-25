Union minister hails cultural heritage of Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Aug 23: Union minister of state for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary recently appreciated “the rich cultural heritage” of Meghalaya and said that the state holds a special place in the country with its unique landscapes and vibrant community.

He was addressing a press conference in Shillong on his third-day visit to Meghalaya after returning from South West Khasi Hills district.

During his address, the Union Minister stressed that it is the firm belief of the central government that the growth of Meghalaya should not only be rapid but also inclusive, sustainable, and in harmony with its environment. He enumerated a few of the initiatives and approaches of the central government that are aimed at ensuring the sustainable growth of Meghalaya.

Speaking about the infrastructure development in the region, the minister said that the central government has prioritised infrastructure development in the state recognising the strategic importance of Meghalaya in the Northeastern Region.

He said, “Under the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan, we are working to enhance road connectivity, improve rail and air infrastructure, and upgrade digital networks. This will not only open up new avenues for trade and commerce but also ensure that the benefits of development reach the remotest corners of the state.”

The minister was categorical when he said that the government’s focus is on creating a balance between development and conservation, ensuring that Meghalaya’s natural beauty is preserved for future generations. Through initiatives like the National Green Mission and the Climate Resilient Agriculture Program, the government is supporting the adoption of eco-friendly practices in agriculture, forestry, and other sectors.

“Meghalaya is blessed with natural resources, lush forests, and abundant biodiversity. To preserve this ecological wealth, we are committed to promoting sustainable development practices,” he added.

The minister appreciated the fact that tourism is a key driver of economic growth in Meghalaya and apprised that in order to harness this potential further, the central government, in collaboration with the state government, has launched several initiatives under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD schemes. He said that these initiatives aim to develop tourism circuits, improve infrastructure at tourist sites, and promote Meghalaya as a premier eco-tourism destination.

“Our goal is to create sustainable tourism models that generate employment, uplift local communities, and preserve the cultural and natural heritage of the state,” he added.

He also mentioned that in order to empower the youth and women, various skill development programs under the Skill India Mission and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana have been rolled out.

Special focus is being given to promoting entrepreneurship, particularly in the handloom, handicraft, and agro-based industries, he informed, adding that the government aims to create sustainable livelihoods and enhance the socio-economic status of the people by fostering local talent and entrepreneurship.

Speaking about the initiatives in the agricultural and rural development sector, the minister said that the government is providing financial support, technological assistance, and infrastructure to farmers, the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) and the PM-KISAN scheme among others. The introduction of organic farming practices and the development of cold storage facilities are some of the steps being taken to ensure that Meghalaya’s agriculture sector grows in a sustainable and resilient manner, he added.

The minister additionally apprised that the central government is committed to strengthening the Panchayati Raj institutions and promoting decentralisation. He said, “By empowering local bodies and ensuring transparency in governance, we aim to make the development process more inclusive and responsive to the needs of the people.”

The minister took special mention of the some of the schemes which have been devised by the central government for the benefit of Meghalaya like Amrit Sarovar Yojana under Rural Development schemes, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and National Hydrology Project for collection of data regarding maintenance of surface and ground water. The minister also mentioned that there are 25 such centres under the National Hydrology Project.

Replying to a query of the media person regarding some alleged irregularities in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Garo Hills, the minister said that the issue will be taken up with the concerned officials and if any major irregularities are reported the ministry will set up an enquiry committee. (NNN)