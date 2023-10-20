Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar unveils skill training programme in Tripura

AGARTALA, Oct 19: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on

Thursday unveiled ‘Heartland Tripura’, a project to provide

skill training to the youth of the northeastern state.

This will help the entire northeastern region attract

investment and create job opportunities, the minister of

state for entrepreneurship and skill development said.

“Tripura has been lagging behind for the past many years in

terms of physical infrastructure, digital connectivity and

skilled manpower. In the past six to eight years, the

northeastern region witnessed massive development in

digital connectivity.

“The programme which is unveiled today will make not only

Tripura but also the entire northeast a place of investment

and job opportunity,” he told the media after the event.

Chandrasekhar said cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon

and Hyderabad have become hubs of economic activities and

startups and widened the scope of job opportunities around

15 years back taking advantage of the pool of skilled and

talented workforce and physical infrastructure.

“We want to rerun the same cycle in Tripura by roping in big

companies like Deloitte. There will be a lot of opportunities in

the coming days and I appeal to the youth not to miss the

scopes which are coming their way. Merely acquiring degrees

will not be enough (to get jobs). If you have skill, you have

scope at hand,” he said.

The project will be implemented by Deloitte India, a UK-

based multinational company, and the National Institute of

Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Agartala, to

provide skill training to the youth of the state.

Chandrasekhar said he would bring another company to the

northeastern state to increase the skill and empower artisans

under the Vishwakarma scheme.

Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment,

Pratima Bhoumik, was present at the programme. (PTI)