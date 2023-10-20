Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar unveils skill training programme in Tripura

AGARTALA, Oct 19: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on
Thursday unveiled ‘Heartland Tripura’, a project to provide
skill training to the youth of the northeastern state.
This will help the entire northeastern region attract
investment and create job opportunities, the minister of
state for entrepreneurship and skill development said.
“Tripura has been lagging behind for the past many years in
terms of physical infrastructure, digital connectivity and
skilled manpower. In the past six to eight years, the
northeastern region witnessed massive development in
digital connectivity.
“The programme which is unveiled today will make not only
Tripura but also the entire northeast a place of investment
and job opportunity,” he told the media after the event.
Chandrasekhar said cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon
and Hyderabad have become hubs of economic activities and
startups and widened the scope of job opportunities around
15 years back taking advantage of the pool of skilled and
talented workforce and physical infrastructure.
“We want to rerun the same cycle in Tripura by roping in big
companies like Deloitte. There will be a lot of opportunities in
the coming days and I appeal to the youth not to miss the
scopes which are coming their way. Merely acquiring degrees
will not be enough (to get jobs). If you have skill, you have
scope at hand,” he said.
The project will be implemented by Deloitte India, a UK-
based multinational company, and the National Institute of
Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Agartala, to
provide skill training to the youth of the state.
Chandrasekhar said he would bring another company to the
northeastern state to increase the skill and empower artisans
under the Vishwakarma scheme.
Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment,
Pratima Bhoumik, was present at the programme. (PTI)