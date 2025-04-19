BJP Leader Ranjit Kumar Roy Targeted in Gauripur Attack; Two Arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 19: Political tensions flared in Gauripur just days before the panchayat elections, following an alleged attempt to assault Ranjit Kumar Roy, the BJP president of Dhubri district. The incident took place during a campaign event, sparking strong reactions from party workers and prompting swift police action.

- Advertisement -

According to sources, a group of around 14 to 15 individuals on motorcycles pursued Roy’s Bolero vehicle for nearly 15 kilometers, from Moterjhar towards Gauripur. The chase ended near the under-construction NH-127(B) highway at Shikaritari, where the group allegedly tried to intercept and attack the vehicle. During the pursuit, Roy’s vehicle reportedly collided with a sheep.

The situation further escalated at the busy Chowrangimore market in Gauripur, where the mob allegedly attempted to physically assault Roy. However, timely intervention by local police prevented any injuries and successfully dispersed the crowd.

BJP workers alleged that the attackers carried party flags and symbols, suggesting a politically motivated effort to intimidate Roy and disrupt the campaign. They strongly condemned the incident and demanded immediate legal action against those involved. In response, Gauripur police arrested two suspects — Aashiq Iqbal from Baniamari village and Anwar Ali from Debotar Hasdah village. Both are currently in custody, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at Gauripur police station.

View all stories 6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance 10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind



