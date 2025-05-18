Union Minister to send expert team to boost milk, fish production in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 17: In a major push toward making Tripura self-reliant in milk and fish production, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, on Saturday announced that a central expert team will visit the state in July.

The team, comprising officials from the Animal Husbandry department, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), will chalk out a comprehensive strategy in consultation with the state government. The decision was announced during the inauguration of a 40 TLPD Milk Plant, Dairy Unit-II, at Bamutia in West Tripura.

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister said the Centre believes that Tripura has the potential to become self-sufficient not only in milk production but also in fisheries.

“In June, discussions will be held and a team including officials from Animal Husbandry, NDDB, and NFDB will visit Tripura along with me. We will meet the Chief Minister and state officials to deliberate on a roadmap. The Centre is committed to extending all possible support to help Tripura achieve self-reliance in these sectors,” Singh said.

Highlighting India’s global leadership in milk production, the Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives for consistent annual growth of around 6% in the sector.

He noted that Tripura has vast potential in animal husbandry and fishery, and called on Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and ARDD Minister Sudhangshu Das to take proactive steps for further development.

The Minister also emphasized the importance of Artificial Insemination in boosting milk yield and supporting farmers. “Tripura has conducted 2.7 lakh Artificial Inseminations so far, resulting in the birth of around 50,000 calves,” he informed.

Praising the state government, Singh said the Tripura administration under Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha is doing commendable work for holistic development.

“Supporting farmers engaged in fishery and dairy farming will ultimately contribute to strengthening the state’s economy,” he added.