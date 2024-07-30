USTM & Assam State Zoo celebrates Tiger Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 29: The department of Zoology, University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) and Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden, Guwahati on Monday jointly celebrated International Tiger Day in the Assam state zoo premises to spread awareness and educate people about the apex predators of the system with the threats and issues they are facing.

- Advertisement -

The programme was attended by Dr Anwaruddin Choudhury, retd commissioner and secretary to the Government of Assam, Dr B K Das, pro vice-chancellor, USTM, Bhupen Talukdar deputy conservator of forests Govt of Assam, the students and faculty of the Department, students of PM Shri KV Khanapara and Zoo authorities and staff.

The inaugural address was given by Anwaruddin Choudhury with his prior and rich expertise on the present status and future of tigers in Assam. This was followed by a talk delivered by Bhupen Talukdar who highlighted the different species and trademark behaviour of tigers in their natural environment.

The expert opinions were followed by the address from B K Das who conveyed the social responsibility of USTM towards conserving the habits and habitats of fauna in and around the region. He also spoke on the productivity and outcome of the programme and how it would benefit society.

Anawareness rally was held with all the invited students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara and of the Department of Zoology, USTM with slogans on placards to showcase the importance and issues of rhinos and wildlife in general. Drawing and quiz competitions were also organized by the department on zoo premises for the school students and the general public for which certificates and prizes were distributed at the spot. A wonderful street play was enacted by the students of the Department of Zoology which stressed the threats & conservation of tigers.