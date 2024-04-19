Village dorbar accused of ostracizing residents

SHILLONG, April 18: An FIR has been filed against the functionaries of a village dorbar of Lumlakhiat in West Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya for ostracizing three persons from the same clan.

The FIR was filed by Thermonki Susngi of Nartiang Moodop village and Diamond Dhar of Lumlakhiat with the district superintendent of police (SP).

- Advertisement -

The complaint has alleged that the dorbar shnong Lumlakhiat under the leadership of the headman (waheh shnong) Edward Shadap, his son Edmond Laloo and secretary Tisis Phira have given their approval in October 2023 and also on April 5, 2024 to ostracise three persons which include Biktor Dhar, Balen Dhar and Meloris Dhar .

“They have threatened dire consequences against family members and Dhar clan and that also they are no longer allowed to take up agricultural activities in the village. We therefore, request you to kindly intervene and take necessary action to ensure there is no law and order problem arising from the issue,” the FIR said. (NNN)