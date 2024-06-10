Village head shot dead, Business Owners Association calls shutdown in Dimapur, Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 9: The gaon burha or village chief of New Market area in Dimapur has been shot dead by unidentified assailants.

- Advertisement -

The gunmen, who reportedly came in a car, fired three to four shots at Abdul Kayum Talukdar’s chest at an ATM booth in Signal Basti Shaam Bazaar area in Dimapur on June 7. He was rushed to a private hospital immediately where he was declared brought dead.

Police said a combing operation has been launched to nab the culprits. No arrest has been made till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Business Owners Association of New Market called an indefinite shutdown of the market from Saturday, demanding immediate arrest of those responsible for the murder of Talukdar (60).

- Advertisement -

Local MLA and adviser to labour, employment and skill development and excise, Moatoshi Longkumer and the Muslim Council Dimapur condemned the killing.

Condemning the killing, Longkumer on Saturday said such heinous murder and barbaric acts of violence disrupt the value of peace and harmony and also threaten the very fabric of the society.

“We must stand together against such brutality and work together to create a safe society for all,” he said.

Longkumer urged law enforcement agencies to take swift and decisive action to apprehend those responsible for this horrific crime.