Citizens’ Forum condems murder of village head in Dimapur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 9: The Dimapur District Citizens’ Forum has vehemently condemned the cold blooded murder of the village head (gaon burha) of New Market in Dimapur, Abdul Kayum Talukdar.

Unidentified miscreants reportedly arrived in a car and fired three to four shots at Talukdar’s chest at an ATM booth in Signal Basti Shaam Bazaar area in Dimapur on June 7.

“It is very disheartening to hear of such kind of inhumane incidences happening right here in our city. When a village headman of an area can be murdered openly in a market place area, where will the sense of security of a common man be? The department concerned needs to thoroughly investigate, book the perpetrators and punish them as per the law of the land and also restore the sense of security among the denizens,” the Dimapur District Citizens’ Forum said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The Forum also appealed to all concerned to never resort to any violent activity and rather try to sort out difference if any through proper dialogue. It also said that no one had the right to take up violence against anyone be it from any community or tribe.

While condemning the heinous crime, The Forum offered its deepest condolences to the family members of the victim and prayed that Almighty God would give them strength, comfort and solace during this time of grief.