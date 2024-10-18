VPP demands apology from former education minister for SSA program mishandling in Meghalaya

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 17: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has sharply criticized the former education minister of Meghalaya for the mismanagement of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) program during its implementation in 2009-10.

- Advertisement -

The party is calling for a public apology, stating that the “thoughtless” execution of the scheme has created long-term challenges for the state’s education system.

VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh highlighted the ongoing protests by SSA teachers as a clear indication of the deep-rooted problems within the system. He expressed frustration over the financial and administrative missteps, stressing the need for accountability from both the political leaders and officials involved.

“The flawed implementation has led to immense hardship not only for the teachers but also for students and the general public,” Myrboh stated. He further demanded that those responsible, including the then-education minister and key officials, should be held accountable for their role in the situation. Myrboh also suggested punitive measures such as withholding promotions or annual increments for the officers involved, citing their negligence and incompetence.

The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) program, launched nationwide in 2001, was designed to ensure universal elementary education by partnering the central government with state governments. The 86th Constitutional Amendment further cemented the program’s objective by making free and compulsory education a fundamental right for children aged 6 to 14.

- Advertisement -

However, the VPP argues that in Meghalaya, the improper handling of the program has resulted in widespread dissatisfaction, particularly among teachers who have faced delays in salaries and a lack of adequate resources. The party insists that the failure of the program has contributed to the erosion of trust in the state’s education system.

The VPP’s call for accountability has sparked fresh debate over the management of the SSA program in the state, with growing demands for action against those responsible for the ongoing crisis.