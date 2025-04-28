VPP Urges ED to Expand Crackdown on Illegal Coal Mining Across Meghalaya

HT Digital

SHILLONG, APR 28: Following a major crackdown by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on rampant and unsafe coal mining in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Sunday called for the agency to extend its operations to other coal-producing districts in the state.

VPP MP Ricky J Syngkon, who had earlier raised concerns over illegal mining in Parliament, urged the Meghalaya government to act boldly and decisively. “The ED must conduct similar operations in other coal belts like Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills, where such mining is also rampant,” Syngkon stated.

The ED confirmed that illegal rat-hole mining—banned by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2014—continues unchecked under hazardous and exploitative conditions. Investigations revealed that nearly 1,200 tonnes of coal are being extracted daily in violation of the ban.

Criticising the state government’s inaction, Syngkon said, “People can see what’s going on. How much longer can the government pretend it doesn’t exist?” He accused authorities of ignoring the problem while only a few individuals profit at the cost of the environment and public health.

Syngkon stressed that if the state truly cared about Meghalaya’s people and environment, it must respond urgently. He reminded that the NGT’s ban was intended to protect fragile ecosystems and prevent the degradation of forests and water sources. He further pointed out that illegal coal mining has severely polluted local rivers and streams, making them unfit for consumption.

Reaffirming that his stance was not for political mileage, Syngkon said he raised the issue in Parliament for the sake of future generations, expressing hope that both the central and state governments would now act responsibly.

Meanwhile, last Thursday, ED officials from the Shillong sub-zonal office conducted searches at 15 locations in South Garo Hills and Assam as part of an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The raids targeted areas including Jadigittim and Nongalbibra in Meghalaya, as well as Jogighopa, Margherita, and Guwahati in Assam.

According to ED findings, mine owners and syndicate operators in Meghalaya collaborated with miners in Assam’s Margherita to create the appearance that the coal originated legally. Evidence gathered from mine managers, owners, and workers revealed that each mine loaded five to seven trucks daily, each carrying 12–16 tonnes of illegally extracted coal.

The agency estimated that mining operations in the Era Aning and Goreng areas alone produced approximately 1,200 tonnes of coal each day, with profits ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per truck after expenses.