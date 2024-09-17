34 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
War on Drugs, Eviction Drives Not Targeted at Any Community: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur CM Biren Singh clarifies that the state's war on drugs and eviction drives are not aimed at any specific community but focus on law enforcement.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 17, Tuesday: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has clarified that the state’s ongoing war on drugs and eviction drives are not intended to target any specific community, stressing that these efforts are part of a broader initiative to uphold the law and maintain public order. His remarks come amid concerns and accusations that certain communities are being unfairly singled out during the government’s anti-drug and land reclamation operations.

Speaking at a recent public event, CM Biren Singh emphasized that the eviction drives are being conducted in accordance with legal protocols and only in areas where land encroachments have been confirmed. He reaffirmed that the war on drugs is aimed at dismantling illegal drug networks and curbing the drug trade that has plagued the region, rather than being a campaign against any particular ethnic or social group.

“The state government’s actions are purely driven by law enforcement and the need to secure the well-being of the people of Manipur,” Biren Singh said. He further added that the government is committed to ensuring that the state remains free from illegal activities that jeopardize its social and economic stability.

The Chief Minister also urged the public to cooperate with the authorities, assuring that all actions are being taken transparently and in accordance with the law. His government’s stance has been backed by law enforcement agencies, which have reiterated that their operations are aimed at safeguarding the future of the state’s youth and protecting Manipur’s environment from illegal deforestation and drug cultivation.

Biren Singh’s clarification comes at a crucial time, as tensions have been brewing over the perception of bias in the state’s policies, with various groups voicing concerns.

