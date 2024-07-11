31 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 11, 2024
We are in touch with PM 24/7: Manipur CM

Northeast
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, July 10: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the state or not is a non-issue, since his government is in touch with him round the clock.

Singh’s statement came two days after Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur and requested Modi to come to the ethnic strife-affected state to offer some solace to the people.

“It is not a question of the PM visiting the state or not. The coming of the PM depends on the situation,” the chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of the extended executive meeting of the state BJP.

Singh, however, did not clarify what he meant by “the situation”.

“We are maintaining contact with him 24/7 and working under his guidance. All relief works, security measures, food and medical provisions are being carried out following the Prime Minister’s advice and consent,” he said.

Ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state claimed more than 200 lives since May last year.

“Reconciliation efforts between the two communities are going on. We have to solve the issues,” Singh said.

The recent flood in the state was among the issues discussed in the BJP meeting, he said. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
The Hills Times
