West Kameng District Administration Prohibits River Banks and Landslide-Prone Areas

The heavy rainfall has also led to significant infrastructural damage, notably causing a massive landslide last Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Geying village on the Pasighat-Yingkiong Road. The landslide has created a substantial blockade at ch:27+850km Geying village block point, making the road impassable.

The Executive Engineer (EE) of the Highway Division in Pasighat reported that road restoration efforts are currently in progress. However, the enormity of the blockade means that it may take more than ten days to complete the restoration, depending on weather conditions. “If the weather favors, we will try our best to restore the road at the earliest,” the EE stated.

In response to the road closure, the District Administration of Upper Siang Yingkiong has issued a traffic advisory, stating that NH 513 Pasighat-Mariyang-Yingkiong will remain closed until the road is restored and deemed safe for traffic. In the meantime, the public is advised to use the alternative route from Yingkiong-Geku-Boleng-Pasighat until the restoration works at the block point are completed.

Residents and travelers in the affected regions are urged to stay informed about weather updates and follow official directives to ensure their safety during this monsoon season.