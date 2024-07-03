31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
type here...

West Kameng District Administration Prohibits River Banks and Landslide-Prone Areas

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 3, Wednesday: In light of continuous heavy rainfall, the West Kameng District Administration has issued a strict prohibition on venturing into river banks, flood-prone, and landslide-prone areas during the monsoon season. The authorities have warned that any violators of this directive will face prosecution. This measure is aimed at ensuring public safety and preventing potential casualties or injuries resulting from the hazardous weather conditions.

- Advertisement -

The heavy rainfall has also led to significant infrastructural damage, notably causing a massive landslide last Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Geying village on the Pasighat-Yingkiong Road. The landslide has created a substantial blockade at ch:27+850km Geying village block point, making the road impassable.

The Executive Engineer (EE) of the Highway Division in Pasighat reported that road restoration efforts are currently in progress. However, the enormity of the blockade means that it may take more than ten days to complete the restoration, depending on weather conditions. “If the weather favors, we will try our best to restore the road at the earliest,” the EE stated.

In response to the road closure, the District Administration of Upper Siang Yingkiong has issued a traffic advisory, stating that NH 513 Pasighat-Mariyang-Yingkiong will remain closed until the road is restored and deemed safe for traffic. In the meantime, the public is advised to use the alternative route from Yingkiong-Geku-Boleng-Pasighat until the restoration works at the block point are completed.

Residents and travelers in the affected regions are urged to stay informed about weather updates and follow official directives to ensure their safety during this monsoon season.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Dr. Subhamay Saha of IIT Guwahati Awarded Jyotiprasad Medhi Award

The Hills Times -