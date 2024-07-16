30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Wild elephant tramples one in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, July 15: A 26-year-old man was killed on Saturday evening after being attacked by a wild elephant while attempting to drive away a herd threatening local vegetation in South West Garo Hills of Meghalaya.

The victim, identified as Rikrak S. Sangma, was the son of Meckenson Ch Marak and a resident of Jolgaongre village in South West Garo Hills.

Reports said that as soon as the local people received the information, they promptly rushed to the spot. The reports also said that the local people found the lifeless body of Rikrak Sangma. (NNN)

