Women Protesters Rally at Minister’s Residence in Manipur, Demand Action Against Narco Terrorism

In a poignant display of dissent, the women’s wing of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity recently organized a protest at the residence of Information and Public Relations (IPR) Minister, Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, situated in Lamphel, Imphal West district. The protest was fueled by mounting frustration over the government’s perceived mishandling of the ongoing conflict in Manipur, particularly its failure to address the rising threat of narco terrorism.

During the demonstration, protestors vehemently criticized both the state and central governments for their inability to effectively tackle longstanding conflicts plaguing the region. They highlighted the sudden resurgence of tension in Jiribam District, an area that had previously experienced a period of relative peace lasting nearly 13 months. Drawing attention to past incidents of violence in Churachandpur, Moreh, and Kangpokpi, they lambasted authorities for their apparent lack of proactive measures to curb the escalation of violence.

- Advertisement -

Expressing profound disappointment with the state government’s perceived inaction in resolving the current conflict, protestors underscored the urgent need for decisive steps to achieve a peaceful resolution. They called upon the government to take a firm stance against narco terrorists and put an end to the vicious cycle of violence that has gripped the state.

Central to their demands was the insistence that elected representatives, including MLAs and ministers, promptly visit Jiribam to firsthand assess the situation and engage with affected communities. Furthermore, protestors called for the resignation of politicians deemed ineffective in safeguarding Manipur from external threats, emphasizing the imperative for accountability in governance. They warned of continued protests should the government fail to take decisive action against narco terrorists, signaling a steadfast commitment to their cause.

In response to the impassioned agitation, IPR Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh addressed the protestors, assuring them that their grievances would be earnestly deliberated upon and shared with the public. He reaffirmed the government’s active engagement in addressing the multifaceted challenges confronting the state, including the menace of narco terrorism.

The protest serves as a poignant reminder of the deep-seated concerns and frustrations prevalent among Manipur’s populace regarding the state’s security and governance. It underscores the imperative for government authorities to heed the voices of their constituents and take concrete actions to safeguard the interests and well-being of the people.