Women vendors urge govt to discuss Manipur crisis in Parliament

IMPHAL, June 22: Women vendors of Khwairamband Keithel on Saturday urged the BJP-led NDA government to table the ongoing crisis in Manipur during the upcoming session of the Parliament for thorough discussion, aiming toward ending the crisis.

Addressing a press conference at Manipur Press Club, Imphal, today, leaders of Khwairamband Keithel Joint Coordinating Committee also strongly protested against authorities’ actions against village volunteers “who are defending villages in the fringe of the valley districts”.

The leaders then congratulated the BJP-led NDA coming to power again at the Centre while expressing hope that the new government will surely prioritize resolving the protracted ethnic crisis in Manipur.

Quoting the Manipur chief minister who asserted that the Centre would come up with a solution to end the crisis within the next two or three months, one of the leaders expressed hope that the Centre will translate it into action.

The committee considered that it is the responsibility of both the Centre and the state government to resolve the crisis, the leader said, adding, “We would like to appeal again to restore peace and normalcy in the state at the earliest.”

They urged the Centre to bring up the Manipur issue in the Parliament during the upcoming session due to begin from July 24 as a main agenda so that the members discuss and suggest a practicable solution to the crisis.

The committee further expressed concern over the fresh wave of violence that rocked the Jiribam district and rendered homeless to hundreds of people after their houses were torched. (NNN)