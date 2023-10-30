Youth in love seeks money from BJP leader for going on first date

KOHIMA, Oct 29: Politicians usually receive requests for jobs,

administrative work and monetary help for weddings and

medical emergencies. But what Nagaland BJP president

Temjen Imna Along got is out of the ordinary.

A young man urged Along for financial assistance ahead of

his first date with his “dream girl”.

In a mail, one Arabinda Panda said, “Sir, on 31 October I am

going to date my dream girl for the first time but still I don’t

have a job yet. So kindly need a little help. Sir, please do

something.”

Sharing a screenshot of the mail on X, the state BJP chief

asked, “Batao main Kya Karu (Tell me what should I do)?”

The post elicited funny reactions from netizens. One advised

the Along to go on the date in place of him, while another

urged him to sponsor their date. An X user also said that the

“lover boy” should be made an MLA, while several others

requested Along to help him get a job.

There were pieces of advice for the youth too. He was asked

to read a book titled ‘The Art of Being Alone’ or to marry the

girl of his parents’ choice.

However, not everyone is amused. Those netizens said the

youth should be ignored as he needs to learn the hard facts

of life. PTI